×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: republicans | congress | priorities | kevin mccarthy | joe biden | road map

Top 5 Priorities for Republican-Controlled Congress

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 04 November 2022 07:25 AM EDT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already teased what initiatives a Republican-led Congress would prioritize in his "Commitment to America" plan that provides a road map for the House to follow, and political analysts expect the GOP to focus on any initiative that puts a stop to President Joe Biden's agenda.

The plan, which debuted in late-September, was divided into four categories that focused on the economy, safety, individual freedom, and government accountability.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already teased what initiatives a Republican-led Congress would prioritize in his "Commitment to America" plan that provides a road map for the House to follow.
republicans, congress, priorities, kevin mccarthy, joe biden, road map
1281
2022-25-04
Friday, 04 November 2022 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved