Top 5 Priorities for Republican-Controlled Congress

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has already teased what initiatives a Republican-led Congress would prioritize in his "Commitment to America" plan that provides a road map for the House to follow, and political analysts expect the GOP to focus on any initiative that puts a stop to President Joe Biden's agenda.

The plan, which debuted in late-September, was divided into four categories that focused on the economy, safety, individual freedom, and government accountability.