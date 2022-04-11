×
Tags: republicans | andrew cuomo | new york | independent | governor

Cuomo Could 'Spoil' Democrats' Control of New York With Independent Run

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 11 April 2022 06:44 AM

Republicans could have a shot at winning back control of the Empire State's top office for the first time in two decades if former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace in August, decides to enter the gubernatorial race as an independent candidate, political analysts say.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul is heavily favored to win her first full term as governor of New York after taking over the job from Cuomo, who stepped down from the position amid a sexual harassment scandal and accusations that he covered up nursing home deaths during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

platinum
Republicans could have a shot at winning back control of the Empire State's top office for the first time in two decades if former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace in August, decides to enter the gubernatorial race as an independent candidate.
