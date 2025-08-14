Religious Rights Often at Center of Trans Pronoun Cases

Court cases involving teachers who refuse to use transgender pronouns have sprung up across the country in recent years.
As with any lawsuit, the specific facts, arguments, and legal precedents can make seemingly similar cases extremely different.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin