Recession Could Impact Increasing Male Suicides in US

(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 July 2022 06:39 AM EDT

Amid sky-rocketing gas prices, food shortages, and runaway inflation, many economists are convinced a recession is looming for the United States – but while most experts remain focused on how such a downturn is likely to affect the average American's bank account, there may be another, more dangerous consequence lurking.

Men are dying by suicide in the U.S. at an alarmingly high rate – nearly four times that of women. There is no universal cause for these tragedies. But there is some evidence that a person's economic health affects their mental health. And that means an economic dive that leads to high unemployment could prove fatal for some.

