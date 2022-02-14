×
'Racism,' 'Vaccination,' Immigration Agency Definition Changes a 'Dangerous' Trend

Demonstrator in support of Daunte Wright outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during jury deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter on Dec. 21, 2021. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 February 2022 06:51 AM

The Anti-Defamation League scrambled to update its new “woke” definition of racism earlier this month after backlash to a recent change amid an uproar over statements made by comedian and TV host Whoopi Goldberg about racism and the Holocaust.

But the organization, which aims to stop the defamation of Jewish people, isn’t the only group that has recently tweaked the definition of a word or phrase to fit a political narrative — namely a progressive one.

