'Support ICE' Decal Fuels Another Political Collision for NASCAR

A longtime professional driver said his effort to display a "Support ICE" message on his car put him in hot water with a NASCAR-owned racing circuit this month.
Veteran driver Bobby Hillis Jr. said an official with the ARCA Western racing series prohibited him from participating in the General Tire 150 in Phoenix on March 5 unless he removed the large sticker from the hood of his car.
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Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.