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Tags: racing | bobby hillis | nascar | ice | sticker | woke

'Support ICE' Decal Fuels Another Political Collision for NASCAR

This sticker on the hood of a car driven by Bobby Hillis Jr. (inset) was not well received by a NASCAR-owned racing circuit this month. (Photos from Bobby Hillis Jr. and Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 March 2026 07:17 AM EDT

A longtime professional driver said his effort to display a "Support ICE" message on his car put him in hot water with a NASCAR-owned racing circuit this month.

Veteran driver Bobby Hillis Jr. said an official with the ARCA Western racing series prohibited him from participating in the General Tire 150 in Phoenix on March 5 unless he removed the large sticker from the hood of his car.

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

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A longtime professional driver said his effort to display a "Support ICE" message on his car put him in hot water with a NASCAR-owned racing circuit this month.
racing, bobby hillis, nascar, ice, sticker, woke
899
2026-17-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 07:17 AM
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