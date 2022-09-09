Queen Elizabeth II Stayed Above 'Political Fray,' Maintained US-UK's 'Special' Relationship

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch who died Thursday at 96 after ruling for seven decades, was a friend to more than a dozen U.S. presidential administrations of different political leanings because she carefully defined her role in a way that allowed her to champion U.S.-U.K. relations without involving the thorny topic of politics, geopolitical analysts say.

Over the course of her lengthy, historic rule, she met with 13 different U.S. presidents – only missing out on meeting President Lyndon Johnson – and was a constant, steady presence advocating for tighter ties between the two nations, even when relations were strained.