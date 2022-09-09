Queen Elizabeth II Stayed Above 'Political Fray,' Maintained US-UK's 'Special' Relationship

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch who died Thursday at 96 after ruling for seven decades, was a friend to more than a dozen U.S. presidential administrations of different political leanings because she carefully defined her role in a way that allowed her to champion U.S.-U.K. relations without involving the thorny topic of politics, geopolitical analysts say.
Over the course of her lengthy, historic rule, she met with 13 different U.S. presidents – only missing out on meeting President Lyndon Johnson – and was a constant, steady presence advocating for tighter ties between the two nations, even when relations were strained.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin