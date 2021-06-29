Putin's Powerful Propaganda Machine: Grabs Mantle as 'Conservative Leader'

Not one to shy away from a photo-op that showcases his strength, state media has published images of Russian President Vladimir Putin lifting weights, playing ice hockey, and horseback riding shirtless.
But his use of state-run media is often used to sell more than just his physique. The government controls most media outlets and Putin uses TV stations like RT, news outlets such as TASS and Sputnik, and social media platforms to spread whatever message he is promoting to gain an advantage on the world stage.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin