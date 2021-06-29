Putin's Powerful Propaganda Machine: Grabs Mantle as 'Conservative Leader'

Not one to shy away from a photo-op that showcases his strength, state media has published images of Russian President Vladimir Putin lifting weights, playing ice hockey, and horseback riding shirtless.

But his use of state-run media is often used to sell more than just his physique. The government controls most media outlets and Putin uses TV stations like RT, news outlets such as TASS and Sputnik, and social media platforms to spread whatever message he is promoting to gain an advantage on the world stage.