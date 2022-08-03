Putin Delivered 'Secret Message' in Nuke Warning

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t one to shy away from overt threats to unleash his arsenal of nuclear-armed super weapons — which is why Putin raised eyebrows earlier this week when he declared there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.

His comments came in the form of a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear nonproliferation treaty, and national security experts warn that, while he may appear to be striking a softer tone, the Russian leader’s words may actually bear a hidden, sinister message.