Putin's Extensive Modernization Plan for Military Has 'Failed'

As Russian troops start to lose steam and struggle to gain new ground in their invasion of Ukraine, military experts say the Kremlin’s miscalculations and missteps indicate that either the United States and NATO have overestimated Russia’s military prowess, or Russian President Vladimir Putin grossly underestimated what it would take for him to capture Kyiv.

With U.K. defense analysts predicting that the Russian army could be just 14 days or less away from a “culmination point,” some strategists argue that the West needs to take a closer look at just what Russia’s military is capable of.