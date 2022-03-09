Pro-Putin NGO Pushed Green New Deal, Protested Keystone XL Pipeline

President Joe Biden's continued dismissal of domestic energy sources during his first year in office likely played right into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has allegedly been providing covert active support to "green energy" activist groups around the globe for years in a bid to keep the U.S. — and, more importantly, Europe — addicted to Russian gas.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned in 2014 that Putin was funding certain "green" groups through far-left organizations as part of the Kremlin's "sophisticated information and disinformation operations."