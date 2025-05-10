WATCH TV LIVE

Hearing Reveals Waste, Fraud, Abuse in Housing Subsidies

Public housing stands in lower Manhattan in New York City. Experts told Congress recently that public housing is wasteful, expensive, and helps developers more than low-income families. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:48 AM EDT

Building and supplying public housing for the poor is riddled with waste, fraud, and abuse and an example of the bloated welfare system, experts testified May 7 during a House subcommittee meeting.

The hearing, conducted by the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, was part two of a series of hearings labeled, "Examining the Growth of the Welfare State."

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 07:48 AM
