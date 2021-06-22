Attorneys, Ex-Prosecutors See Bias in Handling of Summer Rioters, Capitol Protest

Rioters and looters stole high-end goods, burned buildings, and defaced property. Yet, many of them will not face any consequences as prosecutors refuse to pursue a majority of these types of cases that plagued major cities last summer.
Following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, mobs took to the streets, ostensibly to protest against police brutality and "systemic racism."
