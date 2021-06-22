×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: George Floyd Protests | Law Enforcement | protest | capitol | riots | prosecution

Attorneys, Ex-Prosecutors See Bias in Handling of Summer Rioters, Capitol Protest

By    |   Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:26 AM

Rioters and looters stole high-end goods, burned buildings, and defaced property. Yet, many of them will not face any consequences as prosecutors refuse to pursue a majority of these types of cases that plagued major cities last summer.

Following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, mobs took to the streets, ostensibly to protest against police brutality and "systemic racism."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Veteran defense attorneys and former prosecutors are noting a stark difference in the handling of cases involving rioters from the summer of 2020 and those from the breach of the U.S. Capitol, calling it "justice by optics."
protest, capitol, riots, prosecution
1714
2021-26-22
Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved