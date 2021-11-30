Progressive DA's Policies 'Proven to Be Detrimental to Law-Abiding Citizens'

Progressive prosecutors are trying to reshape the criminal justice system through an approach that swiftly returns accused offenders to the streets after they’ve been charged with infractions like shoplifting, drug possession, and in some cases even violent crimes — and the liberal policing policy appears to have been at play with the man accused in the deadly Waukesha parade rampage.

Darrell Brooks, who is facing six counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee city on Nov. 21, is a career criminal who has benefited from prosecutors who’ve championed leftwing causes such as bail reform, according to multiple reports.