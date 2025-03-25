WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: progressive | tea party | aoc | bernie sanders | polls | democrats

A Progressive Tea Party? Don't Start Brewing Yet

By    |   Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:00 AM EDT

Last month, progressive icons Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AOC), and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., kicked off their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. They aim to ignite a populist spark on the American left.

Andrew Shirley

Andrew Shirley is a columnist with AMAC, a veteran speechwriter, and a career political consultant.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Last month, progressive icons Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AOC), and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., kicked off their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour.
progressive, tea party, aoc, bernie sanders, polls, democrats
1227
2025-00-02
Wednesday, 02 April 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved