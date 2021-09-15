×
Progressives' Woke Terminology 'Muddies' Democrat Attacks on Texas Abortion Law

A protester holds a sign in front of the Pennsylvania State Capitol during the Rally for Reproductive Rights in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12, 2021. (Paul Weaver/Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 September 2021 07:43 AM

Democrats are united in their goal of striking down a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks, but the introduction of increasingly "woke" terminology into the decades-old abortion debate has led to unexpected disagreement about who progressives profess to defend: Women or "birthing people?"

Experts say the language wrinkle could ultimately undermine some of Democrats’ attempts to protect abortion access. Marketing expert David Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group in Atlanta, Georgia, said the progressives’ use of "woke" terminology is not only confusing, but "shows the deeper generational divide, not just in politics, but in marketing overall."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Download the NewsmaxTV App