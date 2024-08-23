Taiwan Could Be Loser in Japanese PM's Departure

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision to step down as the head of Japan's government could leave Taiwan as the biggest loser should Beijing intensify its belligerence and aggression, Asia/Pacific experts suggest.

Retired Marine Col. Grant Newsham, author, consultant, and former U.S. foreign service officer, warned that Kishida's departure could mean a return to the pre-Kishida status quo, when Japan expected to hide behind the American defense umbrella.