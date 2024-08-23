WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: prime minister | fumio kishida | japan | taiwan | china

Taiwan Could Be Loser in Japanese PM's Departure

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:56 AM EDT

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's decision to step down as the head of Japan's government could leave Taiwan as the biggest loser should Beijing intensify its belligerence and aggression, Asia/Pacific experts suggest.

Retired Marine Col. Grant Newsham, author, consultant, and former U.S. foreign service officer, warned that Kishida's departure could mean a return to the pre-Kishida status quo, when Japan expected to hide behind the American defense umbrella.

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:56 AM
