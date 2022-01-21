Biden's First Year: Failing to 'Shut Down' the Coronavirus

President Joe Biden squeezed his way into the White House by promising to "shut down" the coronavirus, not the country, and to take a drastically different approach than his predecessor and one that was"rooted in science" – but despite his pledges and a trio of virus vaccines and booster shots the country saw more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than in 2020.

While Biden did have early success in pushing a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill over the finish line, his overall pandemic plan has been confusing, often contradictory, and largely ineffective in ushering in a return to normalcy.