Leo XIV Overcame Objections to American Pope Because Well-known to Cardinals

Pope Leo XIV (Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:48 PM EDT

Leo XIV may have overcome historic concerns about an American pope because while he wasn't well known to Catholics in general, he was to the ones making the decision.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — most recently led the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, which helps select bishops globally, said Father David Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.

"An American was never given serious consideration because of the political nature of it. So, the fact that they've actually chosen him means maybe they've been able to work through some of those questions about political divisiveness of an American as pope."
2025-48-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:48 PM
