Leo XIV Overcame Objections to American Pope Because Well-known to Cardinals

Leo XIV may have overcome historic concerns about an American pope because while he wasn't well known to Catholics in general, he was to the ones making the decision.
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost — now Pope Leo XIV — most recently led the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, which helps select bishops globally, said Father David Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.