German Catholic Rift Could Keep Pope Francis' Progressivism in Check

Pope Francis hasn't shied away from bucking the conservative viewpoints of the Catholic Church, espousing more progressive stances on issues such as climate change and gay marriage, and even in the wake of the more traditional Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's death, religious experts don't expect Francis to make significant alterations to moderate his tone or style.

"He's not going to make any dramatic changes," Catholic League president Bill Donohue said of what likely is ahead for Francis' papacy.