The 6 Best Political Moves of 2021

During no other year in recent memory have the distinctions between political parties, and the path of liberty versus tyranny, been more pronounced than in 2021.

Even as many blue cities doubled down on perplexing mandates to keep masks on kids and the working public, the metaphorical masks continued to slip from the faces of the nation’s leaders — supposed heavyweights in politics, tech, science, medicine, and business. Though some media darlings were exposed as nothing more than partisan bureaucrats, others scoffed at by the establishment press were revealed as truly wise.