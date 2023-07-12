5 Politicians Who Could Launch a Third-Party Bid in 2024

Senate Democrats are showing signs of concern about the potential for a third-party candidate of some notoriety to jump in the 2024 White House race and derail President Joe Biden’s reelection chances, with several higher-profile names reportedly considering bids and polls indicating voters’ growing dissatisfaction with their most likely options come Election Day.

Later this month, Senate Democrat chiefs of staff are set to be briefed by officials from progressive outfit MoveOn and centrist organization Third Way on the efforts of the No Labels group to launch a “unity ticket” and the fallout that could result from it, according to Politico.