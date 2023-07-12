×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: politicians | third party | bid | 2024 | elections

5 Politicians Who Could Launch a Third-Party Bid in 2024

Although former Republican governor of Maryland Larry Hogan, pictured, has ruled out challenging former President Donald Trump directly for the GOP’s nomination, he could see a different path to the White House as a third-party candidate. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 12 July 2023 07:07 AM EDT

Senate Democrats are showing signs of concern about the potential for a third-party candidate of some notoriety to jump in the 2024 White House race and derail President Joe Biden’s reelection chances, with several higher-profile names reportedly considering bids and polls indicating voters’ growing dissatisfaction with their most likely options come Election Day.

Later this month, Senate Democrat chiefs of staff are set to be briefed by officials from progressive outfit MoveOn and centrist organization Third Way on the efforts of the No Labels group to launch a “unity ticket” and the fallout that could result from it, according to Politico.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Senate Democrats are showing signs of concern about the potential for a third-party candidate of some notoriety to jump in the 2024 White House race and derail President Joe Biden's reelection chances, with several higher-profile names reportedly considering bids and polls...
politicians, third party, bid, 2024, elections
1142
2023-07-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 07:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved