Politicians Focus on Highland Park, Ignore Chicago Bloodshed

As the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. dominates headlines and TV news coverage, state politicians and the establishment media have largely ignored that the tragedy was far from the only mass shooting during the Fourth of July weekend in the greater Chicago area – and that 2022's holiday weekend ended up being less violent than even the previous year.

While the Independence Day parade attack in the affluent suburban neighborhood north of Chicago was certainly the deadliest – the gunman killed at least eight people and left nearly 50 parade attendees injured – it was far from the only fatal shooting to occur in the area.