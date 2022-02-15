Liberal Politicians, Celebrities Show 'Repugnant' Mask Hypocrisy at Super Bowl

Two weeks after being ridiculed for saying he’d held his breath to take a picture in which he was unmasked at a venue requiring them, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was again spotted with no face covering at Sunday’s Super Bowl, flouting not only SoFi Stadium’s rules but defying his own mandate.

And on Monday, just hours after Garcetti and droves of other football fans — including scores of celebrities who preach mask compliance — ditched the provided KN95 face masks to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, kids in Los Angeles schools were deprived of the same freedom.