×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: police | robots | robocop | san francisco | emergency

Real-Life RoboCops 'Useful Tool' for Police

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 December 2022 07:46 AM EST

San Francisco police departments may soon be able to deploy lethal, remote-controlled robots to emergency situations – but law enforcement officials say that doesn't mean armed robot squads or a Hollywood-style RoboCop will be patrolling the streets anytime soon.

Police departments nationwide for decades have successfully used robots to assist in various scenarios, such as hostage situations, or to eliminate imminent threats, including live bombs.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
San Francisco police departments may soon be able to deploy lethal, remote-controlled robots to emergency situations - but law enforcement officials say that doesn't mean armed robot squads or a Hollywood-style RoboCop will be patrolling the streets anytime soon.
police, robots, robocop, san francisco, emergency
798
2022-46-02
Friday, 02 December 2022 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved