Real-Life RoboCops 'Useful Tool' for Police

San Francisco police departments may soon be able to deploy lethal, remote-controlled robots to emergency situations – but law enforcement officials say that doesn't mean armed robot squads or a Hollywood-style RoboCop will be patrolling the streets anytime soon.
Police departments nationwide for decades have successfully used robots to assist in various scenarios, such as hostage situations, or to eliminate imminent threats, including live bombs.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin