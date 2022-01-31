New Push to Put Cop Killers on Death Row in Illinois

Frustrated by increasing anti-police rhetoric and progressive “bail reform” legislation that’s made it easier for convicted killers to go free and tougher for officers throughout Illinois to do their job, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey is looking to rebalance the scales by getting the death penalty reinstated for cop killers.
Bailey recently filed a bill that would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for criminals 18 years of age or older who are found guilty of committing first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer killed while performing their official duties.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin