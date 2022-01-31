×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: police | murder | death row | illinois

New Push to Put Cop Killers on Death Row in Illinois

A police officer holding a white rose at a vigil. (Lev Radin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 31 January 2022 06:29 AM

Frustrated by increasing anti-police rhetoric and progressive “bail reform” legislation that’s made it easier for convicted killers to go free and tougher for officers throughout Illinois to do their job, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey is looking to rebalance the scales by getting the death penalty reinstated for cop killers.

Bailey recently filed a bill that would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for criminals 18 years of age or older who are found guilty of committing first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer killed while performing their official duties.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Frustrated by increasing anti-police rhetoric and progressive "bail reform" legislation that's made it easier for convicted killers to go free and tougher for officers throughout Illinois to do their job, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey is looking to rebalance the...
police, murder, death row, illinois
646
2022-29-31
Monday, 31 January 2022 06:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved