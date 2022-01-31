New Push to Put Cop Killers on Death Row in Illinois

Frustrated by increasing anti-police rhetoric and progressive “bail reform” legislation that’s made it easier for convicted killers to go free and tougher for officers throughout Illinois to do their job, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey is looking to rebalance the scales by getting the death penalty reinstated for cop killers.

Bailey recently filed a bill that would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for criminals 18 years of age or older who are found guilty of committing first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer killed while performing their official duties.