Record Number of Police Officers Killed in Line of Duty in 2021

After a record number of their fellow police officers died in the line of duty in 2021, law enforcement officers say they fear the ongoing vilification of cops, combined with so-called criminal justice reforms, will likely produce a similar grim result this year.

There were 484 line-of-duty deaths in the past 12 months, according to The Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks all reported officer deaths. The causes vary, and a majority of fatalities, 325, were linked to COVID-19.