Police Struggle Enforcing Law Amid Anti-Israel Road, Bridge Blocks

When it comes to holding the throngs of anti-Israel activists — who staged a series of protests disrupting commuters traveling across some of the nation's busiest roads, bridges, and airports — criminally accountable for their actions, law enforcement experts say it can be a "challenge" in navigating free speech rights and a web of local, state, and federal laws.
An activist group that calls itself A15, for April 15, was credited with orchestrating global protests in a coordinated economic blockade that snarled traffic in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.