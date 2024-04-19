Police Struggle Enforcing Law Amid Anti-Israel Road, Bridge Blocks

When it comes to holding the throngs of anti-Israel activists — who staged a series of protests disrupting commuters traveling across some of the nation's busiest roads, bridges, and airports — criminally accountable for their actions, law enforcement experts say it can be a "challenge" in navigating free speech rights and a web of local, state, and federal laws.

An activist group that calls itself A15, for April 15, was credited with orchestrating global protests in a coordinated economic blockade that snarled traffic in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.