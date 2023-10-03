Police Cuts Show 'Real World Consequence' of 'Defund' Movement

Three years after activists demanded the "defunding" of police departments in response to a string of high-profile police-involved deaths, law enforcement experts say communities are experiencing the firsthand effects of those budget cuts and the personnel shortages that ensued.
As police departments across the nation were forced to slash their budgets due to activists pressuring politicians to "reimagine" policing amid a period of contentious racial and social strife, experts say the very things that activists wanted more of – community policing and training – are often the first cuts.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.