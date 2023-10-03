Police Cuts Show 'Real World Consequence' of 'Defund' Movement

Three years after activists demanded the "defunding" of police departments in response to a string of high-profile police-involved deaths, law enforcement experts say communities are experiencing the firsthand effects of those budget cuts and the personnel shortages that ensued.

As police departments across the nation were forced to slash their budgets due to activists pressuring politicians to "reimagine" policing amid a period of contentious racial and social strife, experts say the very things that activists wanted more of – community policing and training – are often the first cuts.