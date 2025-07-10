Pro-Life Groups Split on 1-Year Planned Parenthood Defunding

A congressional compromise to halt taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood for one year drew a mixed reaction from pro-life leaders — hailed as a historic win by some and dismissed as a missed opportunity by others.

The One Big Beautiful Bill approved by Congress on July 3 will cut off an estimated $700 million in Medicaid for the abortion rights advocacy group in the year after it takes effect. Estimates are that it will force nearly 200 Planned Parenthood clinics to close at least temporarily.