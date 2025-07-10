Pro-Life Groups Split on 1-Year Planned Parenthood Defunding

A congressional compromise to halt taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood for one year drew a mixed reaction from pro-life leaders — hailed as a historic win by some and dismissed as a missed opportunity by others.
The One Big Beautiful Bill approved by Congress on July 3 will cut off an estimated $700 million in Medicaid for the abortion rights advocacy group in the year after it takes effect. Estimates are that it will force nearly 200 Planned Parenthood clinics to close at least temporarily.
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.