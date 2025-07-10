WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: planned parenthood | abortion | defunding | pro-life

Pro-Life Groups Split on 1-Year Planned Parenthood Defunding

A pro-life supporter stands on a lamppost and holds a sign that reads "MAKE ABORTION UNTHINKABLE" in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2024. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 July 2025 07:07 AM EDT

A congressional compromise to halt taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood for one year drew a mixed reaction from pro-life leaders — hailed as a historic win by some and dismissed as a missed opportunity by others.

The One Big Beautiful Bill approved by Congress on July 3 will cut off an estimated $700 million in Medicaid for the abortion rights advocacy group in the year after it takes effect. Estimates are that it will force nearly 200 Planned Parenthood clinics to close at least temporarily.

Craig Myers

2025-07-16
Wednesday, 16 July 2025 07:07 AM
