Deadly Military Base Shootings Fuel Gun-Rights Order

It was just a matter of months from the time President George H.W. Bush essentially banned U.S. service members from carrying personally owned firearms on military installations that the mass shootings began.

From an on-base rampage at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1993 to today, 16 shootings on military bases have resulted in at least 32 service members and civilians being murdered and 65 injured, none of whom were allowed to possess a firearm to protect themselves.