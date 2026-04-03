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Tags: pete hegseth | second amendment | guns | carry | military bases

Deadly Military Base Shootings Fuel Gun-Rights Order

During a June 4, 2013 media interview, Staff Sgt. Alonzo Lunsford describes one of the wounds he received in a 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, in which 13 people were killed and 30 were injured. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:46 AM EDT

It was just a matter of months from the time President George H.W. Bush essentially banned U.S. service members from carrying personally owned firearms on military installations that the mass shootings began.

From an on-base rampage at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1993 to today, 16 shootings on military bases have resulted in at least 32 service members and civilians being murdered and 65 injured, none of whom were allowed to possess a firearm to protect themselves.

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It was just a matter of months from the time President George H.W. Bush essentially banned U.S. service members from carrying personally owned firearms on military installations that the mass shootings began. From an on-base rampage at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1993 to today,...
pete hegseth, second amendment, guns, carry, military bases
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2026-46-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:46 AM
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