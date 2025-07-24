WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth Follows Through on Vow for Increased Lethality

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 06:22 AM EDT

A deadlier machine gun and tightening the rules about who gets to shoot it are the latest steps in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's stated mission to make the military a more lethal fighting force.

The Army is working toward outfitting soldiers with what it's calling the Future Medium Machine Gun (FMMG), which could eventually replace an Army staple for decades, the M240, according to information included in its 2026 budget.

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 06:22 AM
