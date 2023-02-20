×
Tags: pete buttigieg | train | derailment | ohio

Buttigieg 'Flunks Crisis Communication 101' With Train Derailment Response

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 February 2023 06:46 AM EST

Crisis communications experts rate Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's response to the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment as nothing short of its own train wreck, with the Biden administration official appearing to initially ignore the toxic accident – which sent chemicals into the local air and water supply – and then seemingly minimizing the situation.

Buttigieg's latest misstep comes on the heels of a series of bungled assignments, including repeated commercial flight snafus and ongoing supply chain disruptions. During each crisis, he's faced criticism for either being out of the office or simply out of touch with how best to handle the issues.

