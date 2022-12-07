Proxy War Between Skeptics, Believers Could Be Delaying UFO Report

The Pentagon's latest assessment about the UFO phenomenon – originally due to Congress by Halloween – reportedly has yet to arrive on Capitol Hill, leading to questions about the reason for the delay and when the high-profile update might finally be issued.

A classified version of the report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – the official government term for what the public has for decades called UFOs – was due to Congress by Oct. 31, with an unclassified public report to be issued thereafter. But officials questioned by The Debrief and other outlets have suggested the report still hasn't been sent to lawmakers.