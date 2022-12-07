×
Tags: pentagon | ufo | report | delayed | congress

Proxy War Between Skeptics, Believers Could Be Delaying UFO Report

U.S. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray explains a video of an unidentified aerial phenomena, as he testifies before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 17. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 07:28 AM EST

The Pentagon's latest assessment about the UFO phenomenon – originally due to Congress by Halloween – reportedly has yet to arrive on Capitol Hill, leading to questions about the reason for the delay and when the high-profile update might finally be issued.

A classified version of the report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – the official government term for what the public has for decades called UFOs – was due to Congress by Oct. 31, with an unclassified public report to be issued thereafter. But officials questioned by The Debrief and other outlets have suggested the report still hasn't been sent to lawmakers.

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 07:28 AM
