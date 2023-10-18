×
Industry Baffled by New Pentagon Drone Program

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks recently introduced "Replicator," a new Pentagon drone program aimed at competing with China. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 06:32 AM EDT

The Pentagon's "Replicator" program – which aims to deploy thousands of cheap drones on land, air, and sea – has not been properly thought through, industry leaders and Army brass say.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth expressed confusion as to how her branch would implement the program during a press conference last week at the Association of the U.S. Army's annual convention.

The Pentagon's "Replicator" program - which aims to deploy thousands of cheap drones on land, air, and sea - has not been properly thought through, industry leaders and Army brass say.
