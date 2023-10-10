×
Tags: pentagon | military | cut | special operations | forces

Cut to Special-Operations Forces 'Weakens' National Security

A new Wall Street Journal report has suggested that the Pentagon is preparing to cut 10% of its Army special operations forces, which amounts to a reduction of about 3,000 troops. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 06:26 AM EDT

A Pentagon plan to cut troops from the elite special-operations forces underscores the ongoing recruitment problems faced by the military and would weaken the nation’s defenses amid myriad looming conflicts, military analysts say.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Pentagon planned to cut about 3,000 troops — accounting for about 10% of the Army’s special-operations forces.

A Pentagon plan to cut troops from the elite special-operations forces underscores the ongoing recruitment problems faced by the military and would weaken the nation's defenses amid myriad looming conflicts, military analysts say. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday...
