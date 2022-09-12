Leadership Vacuum Creates Perfect Storm for US Military

A lack of leadership at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill has put the armed services in a bind, forcing the military to face severe supply-chain problems and a need to replace Reagan-era weapons systems simultaneously, top congressional and Pentagon leaders said.
The officials spoke on Thursday at the Sixth Annual Defense News Conference held in Arlington, Va. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., told Newsmax that part of the problem is that those in charge haven't been aggressive enough.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin