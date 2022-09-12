Leadership Vacuum Creates Perfect Storm for US Military

A lack of leadership at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill has put the armed services in a bind, forcing the military to face severe supply-chain problems and a need to replace Reagan-era weapons systems simultaneously, top congressional and Pentagon leaders said.

The officials spoke on Thursday at the Sixth Annual Defense News Conference held in Arlington, Va. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., told Newsmax that part of the problem is that those in charge haven't been aggressive enough.