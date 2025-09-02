WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pennsylvania | food stamps | glenn thompson | one big beautiful bill | josh shapiro

House GOP Chair Slams Pa. Gov. on Food Stamps Handling

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 12 September 2025 07:22 AM EDT

It appears Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has had his fill of his state's governor complaining about the need to fix problems in delivering food stamps.

Thompson, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, sent a blistering letter to Democrat presidential hopeful Gov. Josh Shapiro in which he not only responds to Shapiro's complaints but points out just how poorly food stamps are being managed.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
It appears Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has had his fill of his state's governor complaining about the need to fix problems in delivering food stamps.
pennsylvania, food stamps, glenn thompson, one big beautiful bill, josh shapiro
980
2025-22-12
Friday, 12 September 2025 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved