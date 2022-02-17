×
'Hypocritical' for Pelosi to Praise Israel but Not Condemn Ocasio-Cortez's Lies

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2022. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 17 February 2022 06:51 AM

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Jerusalem and lauding Israel as the “greatest political achievement of the 20th century” as she tries to reaffirm the Democratic Party’s support, critics note that not all members of her caucus have been on board with backing the Jewish state.

Progressive lawmakers – namely the high-profile members of “The Squad” – have openly stated their hatred of Israeli politics, labeling the democratic country as an “apartheid state” as they work to bring attention to the Palestinian cause, even if it means telling falsehoods.

Thursday, 17 February 2022 06:51 AM
