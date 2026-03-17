Military Draft Fears Ignore Limits on Trump's Power

The war in Iran wasn't even two weeks old when elected Democrats started fearmongering that President Donald Trump would "draft other people's kids into war."
What those Democrats either didn't know or didn't say is that Trump doesn't have the constitutional authority to reinstate the draft on his own — they do.
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