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Tags: patty murray | military | draft | donald trump

Military Draft Fears Ignore Limits on Trump's Power

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 30 March 2026 06:47 AM EDT

The war in Iran wasn't even two weeks old when elected Democrats started fearmongering that President Donald Trump would "draft other people's kids into war."

What those Democrats either didn't know or didn't say is that Trump doesn't have the constitutional authority to reinstate the draft on his own — they do.

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The war in Iran wasn't even two weeks old when elected Democrats started fearmongering that President Donald Trump would "draft other people's kids into war.
patty murray, military, draft, donald trump
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2026-47-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 06:47 AM
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