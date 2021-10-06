Comparing Concerned Parents to Domestic Terrorists Is 'Absolutely Appalling'

Parents nationwide say a new Justice Department initiative to crack down on "threats of violence against" educators is really an attempt to squash their voices — and the passionate moms and dads say they won't back down from fighting for their kids' education.

Attorney General Merrick Garland's memorandum on Monday said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys to come up with a strategy to address a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools."