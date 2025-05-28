Parenting in the Digital Age: Deepfakes, Excess Screen Time and Cyberbullying

Living in the digital age is a double-edged sword. While modern technology offers countless benefits, it's also becoming a powerful tool for harm — especially against younger generations. This shift has introduced a new set of parenting challenges unlike anything seen before.
According to a 2024 World Health Organization study, about 1 in 6 adolescents have experienced cyberbullying. With numbers like that, it's no surprise that many parents are deeply concerned. But this concern has also created tension at home. A recent study by AngelQ, revealed that families have over 500 tech-related arguments each year, totaling roughly 96 hours of conflict annually.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin