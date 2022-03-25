×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Education | Health Topics | Polls | pandemic | virtual learning | violence

Did Pandemic 'Virtual' Schooling Lead to Violence, Mental Problems Plaguing Students?

An empty classroom with the lights off on what would otherwise be a blended learning school day at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 in New York City on Nov. 19, 2020. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 25 March 2022 06:48 AM

Two years into the pandemic, new data is lending support to those arguing that the kids might not be alright.

A year or more of widespread, pandemic-prompted virtual schooling laid bare to parents some significant problems in schools nationwide. But now, as schools have largely returned to some semblance of normal, the dire side effects of learning by webcam are beginning to become evident – and parents and experts fear consequences from the prolonged school shutdowns will reverberate for years to come.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Two years into the pandemic, new data is lending support to those arguing that the kids might not be alright.
pandemic, virtual learning, violence, mental health
924
2022-48-25
Friday, 25 March 2022 06:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved