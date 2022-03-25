Did Pandemic 'Virtual' Schooling Lead to Violence, Mental Problems Plaguing Students?

Two years into the pandemic, new data is lending support to those arguing that the kids might not be alright.

A year or more of widespread, pandemic-prompted virtual schooling laid bare to parents some significant problems in schools nationwide. But now, as schools have largely returned to some semblance of normal, the dire side effects of learning by webcam are beginning to become evident – and parents and experts fear consequences from the prolonged school shutdowns will reverberate for years to come.