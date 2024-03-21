Group Proposes Treating Global Health Scares Like Terror Threats

Recognizing that no mechanism exists that would have compelled China — or any other country — to notify other nations of an impending pandemic, a nongovernmental organization has proposed treating any future global health scares the same way terror threats are mitigated.

The Pandemic Mitigation Project, a France-based NGO of attorneys who specialize in international government relations and trade, biodefense experts, and medical professionals, has come up with a plan that utilizes the same tools that curb global terror threats and applies them to reducing the threat of the next pandemic.