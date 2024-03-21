Group Proposes Treating Global Health Scares Like Terror Threats

Recognizing that no mechanism exists that would have compelled China — or any other country — to notify other nations of an impending pandemic, a nongovernmental organization has proposed treating any future global health scares the same way terror threats are mitigated.
The Pandemic Mitigation Project, a France-based NGO of attorneys who specialize in international government relations and trade, biodefense experts, and medical professionals, has come up with a plan that utilizes the same tools that curb global terror threats and applies them to reducing the threat of the next pandemic.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.