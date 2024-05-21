Panama Political Shift Seen as Likely Beneficial to US

The May 5 election of José Raúl Mulino as president of Panama shows a clear shift in the politics of the Central American nation, one that likely will have economic and regional security implications and also share some curious similarities to America's upcoming November elections, observers and experts say.

Mulino has been dubbed a law-and-order populist, one that faces financial hurdles but likely will steer away from the Chinese ties and associations of predecessor Laurentino "Nito" Cortizo to a more U.S.-friendly stance.