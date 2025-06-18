WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pam bondi | andy beshear | doj | kentucky | immigration | tuition

Bondi Sues Beshear for Giving In-State Tuition to Illegal Immigrants in Kentucky

Attorney General Pam Bondi (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 June 2025 07:28 AM EDT

The Department of Justice brought an end to Texas providing in-state tuition for illegal immigrants earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi set her sights on doing the same in Kentucky, but it likely won't be as easy.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Department of Justice brought an end to Texas providing in-state tuition for illegal immigrants earlier this month.
pam bondi, andy beshear, doj, kentucky, immigration, tuition
859
2025-28-20
Friday, 20 June 2025 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved