Bondi Sues Beshear for Giving In-State Tuition to Illegal Immigrants in Kentucky

The Department of Justice brought an end to Texas providing in-state tuition for illegal immigrants earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi set her sights on doing the same in Kentucky, but it likely won't be as easy.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin