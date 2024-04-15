Protesters Linked to Palestinian Terrorist Group Launch Blockade

Pro-Palestinian activists blockaded airports, the headquarters of defense contractors, the Los Angeles financial district, Wall Street in New York, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and O’Hare airport in Chicago, among others.
Seattle’s airport likewise was blockaded.
