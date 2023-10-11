×
Is Hamas a Threat to the US?

Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally around 42nd Street in New York for and against the terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas on Oct. 9. (Lev Radin/AP)

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 07:30 AM EDT

As pro-Palestinian activists from Times Square in New York City to the Sydney Opera House in Australia chant "death to Israel" – and worse – in shows of support for the Hamas militants responsible for the deadliest terror attack in the Jewish state in 50 years, experts fear the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish demonstrations could signal a grave threat for the U.S.

Hamas, the Palestinian political and terror organization that currently governs the Gaza Strip, has been a constant thorn in Israel's side, taking up arms to put an end to what it claims is the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
