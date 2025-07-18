WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: one israel fund | mission | west bank | gaza | zohran mamdani | funds

One Israel Fund's Defense of Its Mission in West Bank

An Israeli flag with a helicopter flying above it. Tension surrounds One Israel Fund’s work in the West Bank. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:23 AM EDT

Israel has dominated headlines in recent months, caught in the crossfire of war, terror attacks, and growing internal unrest.

While the world watches, many communities continue to suffer with limited access to aid. In response, a number of organizations have stepped in to support the country's infrastructure, security, and cultural resilience.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Israel has dominated headlines in recent months, caught in the crossfire of war, terror attacks, and growing internal unrest.
one israel fund, mission, west bank, gaza, zohran mamdani, funds
1082
2025-23-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved