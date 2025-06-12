WATCH TV LIVE

Why Oman Is Acting as 'Switzerland of the Middle East' in US-Iran Nuke Talks

Monday, 16 June 2025 07:20 AM EDT

A need for security and regional stability has led Oman to emerge as the main mediator between the U.S. and Iran in search of a nuclear deal.

The sultanate views itself as the Switzerland of the Middle East willing to talk to all parties in search of peace. It has sought a key role as a regional mediator, both in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and in the negotiations most recently underway between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear enrichment, as well as with the Houthis.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher

Monday, 16 June 2025 07:20 AM
