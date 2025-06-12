Why Oman Is Acting as 'Switzerland of the Middle East' in US-Iran Nuke Talks

A need for security and regional stability has led Oman to emerge as the main mediator between the U.S. and Iran in search of a nuclear deal.

The sultanate views itself as the Switzerland of the Middle East willing to talk to all parties in search of peace. It has sought a key role as a regional mediator, both in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and in the negotiations most recently underway between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear enrichment, as well as with the Houthis.